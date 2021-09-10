'Skyfall' makers didn't want sexually charged scene between Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem

According to a news report, producer of Bond movie 'Skyfall'--Barbara Broccoli--has revealed that the iconic, sexually motivated line between Daniel Craig's James Bond and Javier Bardem's Silva could have been dropped.



Broccoli reportedly said, "We were told to cut that line by the studio and we said, 'No, no, no.' We resisted." She adds, "The night of the premiere, that line, just the whole place erupted it then with that line. I remember looking at the studio executive who was in the next thing and going, 'See, told you.'"

The scene in question is a combination of malice and flirtation, wherein Silva asks Bond, "How you're trying to remember your training now. What's the regulation to cover this?" As he moves his hands up Bond's thighs, asking, "Well, first time for everything, yes?"



Bond then smirks, replying "What makes you think this is my first time?"

