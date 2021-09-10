Time's Up dissolves advisory board that had A-listers like Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain & others

As the Time’s Up organisation continues to face existential crisis, its advisory board has been dissolved. The advisory board included several A-listers like Jessica Chastain, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman among others.

The Time’s Up board had launched amid a lot of enthusiasm three years ago when the #The MeToo movement was a hot topic in entertainment circuits around the world and more so in Hollywood. However, cut to three years later and the advocacy group has found itself in a battered shape courtesy its mishandling of harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It was earlier announced that the Time’s Up governing board would resign over the next 30 days, and that a new board would be chosen to oversee the group. Only four of the 22 governing board members were expected to stick around for a transitional period.

Time’s Up also had a 71-member advisory board, which included a broad range of activists and Hollywood stars. In addition to the above mentioned, the board also included Janelle Monae, Brie Larson, Tessa Thompson, Padma Lakshmi, Laura Dern, America Ferrera, Kerry Washington, Tarana Burke, Alyssa Milano, Gretchen Carlson, Amy Schumer and Julianne Moore.

Nina Shaw, a Time’s Up cofounder, notified the members via email that the advisory board had been dissolved. “This is notice to you that effective immediately, Time’s Up has dissolved the Global Leadership Board,” she wrote. “There is no need for your individual resignations, as the group no longer exists.”

Shaw added that Time’s Up plans to rebuild, “hopefully with the collaboration of many of its founders and stakeholders. You have all given your time, energy, hearts and resources to building this organization, and your voices are crucial as Time’s Up begins its next chapter.”