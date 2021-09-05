Eva Longoria, others set to leave the Time's Up board amid management reshuffle

Following the recent resignation of Tina Tchen, several Time’s Up board members will be exiting amid a reshuffling of the organization’s leadership, reports confirm.



Reportedly, Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria, Jurnee Smollett, Katie McGrath, Christy Haubegger, Hilary Rosen, Michelle Kydd, and Time’s Up’s interim board chair Nina Shaw will be exiting the organisation and giving up on their respective positions. A joint statement released on the gender-quality group's website was released, confirming the news.

However, other members like Colleen DeCourcy, Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, Ashley Judd and Gabrielle Sulzberger will retain their positions in the board “to help ensure a smooth transition,” as per the statement.

"TIME’S UP was created to support the goal of safe, fair, dignified work for all women. It is crucial to us as a board that the organization remain in service to this seismic, global work to demand equity and disrupt systems that foster discrimination, harassment and abuse. We see the current crisis within TIME’S UP as an important opportunity for growth and change," a part of the statement read.