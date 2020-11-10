Eva Longoria faces backlash for glazing over the role Black women played in US election, issues a clarification later

After facing backlash over her recent comments where she glorified the role of Latina women in bringing in votes for the Democrats in Georgia, actress Eva Longoria has now apologised to the black community.



The actress, who had been campaigning for President-elect Joe Biden during the US elections had recently appeared on MSNBC to discuss Biden's projected victories in the elections.



During the interview, Longoria spoke on the election results in the state of Georgia- which has not been officially been called for any one candidate in particular but has been leaning slightly in Biden's favour.



"The women of colour showed up in big ways," said the actress. "Of course, you saw in Georgia, what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate close to three-to-one."



Longoria's comments drew criticism from the Black community as many felt it glossed over the achievement of Black women in Georgia. The women, in fact, played a major role in turning the state in favour of Democrats especially after the work done by Stacey Abrams and other Black woman activists in Georgia who registered non-white voters.



On Sunday, Longoria took to Twitter to give a clarification.



"About my MSNBC interview, Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Black women should be applauded and lifted up! They brought this victory home in a BIG way!" she tweeted.

About my MSNBC interview, Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Black women absolutely should be applauded and lifted up! They brought this victory home in a BIG way! I was com — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020 ×

The actress stressed that she had spoken about Latino women in comparison to the role the Latino men played in the elections.



"I was comparing Latinas to their male counterparts, but my wording was not clear and I deeply regret that," she wrote. "... Black women deserve a standing ovation for the work they have done year after year!! Over 90% of black women showed up for Biden."

comparing Latinas to Latino men. Not black women. I meant Latinas were the ones who showed up for our LatinX community. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone. Latina women and other women of color are standing with them and growing their voice and power. Together we are — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020 ×

"Finally, Black women shouldn’t have to do it alone. Latinas, many who identify as Afro Latina, and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together we are unstoppable! Again, so sorry for the confusion and lack of context on my part!" she further added.