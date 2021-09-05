Chadwick Boseman's name now installed at Howard University's College of Fine Arts

In order to honour the late 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman, Howard University’s College of Fine Arts (HBCU) has now officially been renamed after their former graduate.

Also read: WION exclusive | THEMXXNLIGHT: Wiz Khalifa reached out to us. The rest is history!

On Friday, the HBCU shared a video of the new installation on the school’s building on their official Instagram page, which is now renamed as the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.



In the caption, the college paid respect to Boseman's life and legacy, who died last year at the age of 43 after losing his battle to colon cancer.



"Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you Mr. Boseman," the university wrote.