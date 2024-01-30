Shannen Doherty shares update on cancer treatment, calls it a "miracle"

Shannen Doherty has good news for her fans as her cancer treatment is going better than it previously was. With a positive cancer update, Shannen revealed that there has been a “miracle” after initially revealing in November 2023 that cancer had spread to her bones.

Shannen made the revelation on a podcast hosted by her radiation oncologist to discuss being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, treating it and coping with it. During the conversation, Doherty revealed that she was on a new cancer infusion that she didn’t want to name yet. She said, “After four treatments, we didn’t really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, ‘We’re gonna keep going with this and see’. After the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier. Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now, that I sort of rolled the dice and said, ‘Let’s keep going.'”

The Charmed actress explained that she discussed continuing the treatment with her oncologist, and he supported her decision to do so, which gave her some hopeful results.

She continued, “That it’s actually breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, ‘I’m gonna give her a break’. Sometimes you’re looking for miracles in all the wrong places, and they’re right in front of your face.”