'See How They Run' trailer: There is a killer on the loose in this 1950s' London-set mystery comedy

A trailer for the upcoming mystery comedy film 'See How They Run' is out. The Tom George directorial ('The Country' TV series) is an original story but appears to be inspired by Agatha Christie's timeless mystery novels and carries a similar wit.

Written by Mark Chappell, the whodunit film stars Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan in lead roles as Inspector Stoppard and his spirited young sidekick Constable Stalker, respectively.

The period is 1950s. It is jolly old London. In West End, a famous play is being adapted into a movie when a major crew member Leo Köpernick (Adrien Brody) is murdered.

There are about a dozen suspects. It appears many others in the crew of the film had either reasons to get rid of Köpernick, or there is some circumstantial evidence against them, or they, by their own admission, had a heated argument.

It is up to our odd law enforcement duo to find out the murderer. Constable Stalker is prone to jumping to conclusions and that gets annoying to seen-it-all Inspector Stoppard.

If you love the classic Christie adaptations, this should be right up your alley. There is that familiar delicious mix of mystery and trademark British humour. I am already a fan of the dynamic between Ronan and Rockwell, and all I have seen in a 2-minute trailer.

'See How They Run' looks absolutely worth waiting for.

The movie's synopsis reads, "In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril."



'See How They Run' releases on September 30.