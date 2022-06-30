'Doctor Doom' movie in development at Marvel Studios? Here's what we know

Is there a project involving Doctor Doom in development at Marvel Studios? TV, Radio personality Howard Stern, yes he of all people, appears to be attached to the project in some capacity.

During one of the episodes of 'Howard Stern Show', he appeared to have left the mics on accidentally during advertisements. The audio of the ad and his voice played simultaneously and fans heard snatches of his conversation in which he was talking about doing 'Doctor Doom'.

The audio can be transcribed as follows: "They're going over the schedule with me, and it's going to suck... I told you, I'm going to do Doctor Doom. That's the thing. But believe me, I'm f***ing miserable about it... I called Robert Downey Jr. and I was asking him acting techniques... Do you have a number for Jon [Favreau]?"

Doctor Victor Von Doom is a popular character in Marvel Comics, who is mostly an out-and-out supervillain and sometimes an anti-hero. Although he is the archenemy of the Fantastic Four, he has also crossed paths with Spider-Man and the Avengers.

We know a 'Fantastic Four' movie is in development at Marvel Studios. Disney-Marvel got the screen rights to X-Men and Fantastic Four after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, and a Fantastic Four movie was inevitable. Many fans want Galactus to be the next Big Bad of MCU and he is also a Fantastic Four supervillain. But Doctor Doom will do too.

At the moment, though, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) looks like the next Thanos-level threat the heroes are going to face.

What Stern is talking about may just be a promotional bit, and it also might be true. If it is indeed true, will Stern himself play Doctor Doom? We will find out.

The 'Fantastic Four' movie was earlier going to be directed by 'Spider-Man' trilogy helmer Jon Watts, but he chose to exit the project.

