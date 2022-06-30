'Rings of Power' new TV spot promises the TV event of the year. Watch

A new TV spot from the upcoming fantasy TV series from Amazon, titled 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', based on the fictional world created by late English author JRR Tolkien, is out. Amazon Studios is understandably leaving no stone unturned in promoting and marketing this lavishly produced series, which is the most expensive TV/movie production in history.

The TV spot was shared by the show's Twitter handle. The caption read, "Nothing is evil in the beginning." These are the words of Elrond, the half-elf played by Hugo Weaving in the Peter Jackson-directed Middle-earth movies. The full quote reads, "For nothing is evil in the beginning. Even Sauron was not so. I fear to take the Ring to hide it. I will not take the Ring to wield it." Though, he did not speak the words in the movies.

Nothing is evil in the beginning...

This line suits the show as it deals with Sauron getting the titular Rings of Power forged by Elven smith Celebrimbor. Several other storylines within Middle-earth are also told in the five-season series.

Developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the series is a prequel to both the major Tolkien books set in the Middle-earth -- 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' -- and is set thousands of years in the past.

The show's story will encompass hundreds of characters, most of whom we did not see in Jackson's 'LotR' and 'Hobbit' films. The budget and the giant cast involved as well as the calibre of people behind the camera have made this series the most-awaited fantasy show, even dwarfing HBO's 'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'House of the Dragon.'

The official synopsis of 'Rings of Power' reads: "Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' premieres on September 2, 2022.