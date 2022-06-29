'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' new images and plot details out

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is one of the most anticipated things in pop culture. A Tolkien adaptation that will not specifically be based on anything he wrote, the Amazon Prime Video series is the most expensive production of its kind, TV or film. With five seasons, it reportedly has a budget of $1 billion and the rights to the Middle-earth stories from Tolkien Estate were brought for $250 million.

Thus the total budget ($2.25 billion) dwarfs both the last two ''Avengers' movies put together. Also, the giant creative team, crew and cast made up of names both known and unknown.

Developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the series is a prequel to both the major Tolkien books set in the Middle-earth -- 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' -- and it is set thousands of years in the past.

It tells the story of forging of the rings of power by Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) who was fooled by Sauron, later the Dark Lord against which the Free Peoples of the Middle-earth and their allies fought the War of the Ring.

Two new images, released to Fandom, show Celebrimbor standing alone in what looks like a subterranean pathway and one with him in conversation with Elrond, the half-elf who rules Rivendell during the events of 'Hobbit' and 'Lord of the Rings'.

In the second image, Celebrimbor is sending Elrond to visit the ancient Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm, but he has his own ulterior motives.

The teaser and images that have been released until now promise the TV event of a lifetime. As no other studio has even thought of pumping in this much money. Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos is a huge 'LotR' fan and that is the reason the series exists. It is still a huge gamble, even for a popular property like this.

Payne had told Vanity Fair in a special article, "We felt like hobbits. We felt like two very small people in a very big world who had just been entrusted with something that meant so much to so many different people.” The showrunners found themselves quoting Frodo’s famous line from the end of The Fellowship of the Ring. “Patrick and I will often look at each other in challenging moments of the show and say, ‘I’m glad you’re with me, Sam.’ ”

The official synopsis of 'Rings of Power' reads: "Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' premieres on September 2, 2022.