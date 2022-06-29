'Ghostbusters 5' to release on this date

The release date of the next 'Ghostbusters' movie has been set by Sony. The yet-untitled movie, the fifth film in the franchise, will hit theatres worldwide on December 20, 2023.

The film was confirmed only this year and now it has a release date. The last iteration in the popular horror comedy franchise, titled 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', released in 2021. Directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman who directed the first two films.

Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd joined the franchise, while old hands of the franchise Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts reprised their old roles.

The film was a mild commercial success with $204.4 million in global box office returns on a budget of $75 million. It also received mixed to positive reviews.

'Afterlife' received a 63 per cent rating at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife crosses the streams between franchise revival and exercise in nostalgia -- and this time around, the bustin' mostly feels good."

Gil Kenan, who co-wrote 'Afterlife' with Reitman, will come back. Apart from the fifth film, an animated film is also in development.