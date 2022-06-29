Did Natalie Portman just spoil a major 'Thor Love and Thunder' plot point?

Natalie Portman will return in her Marvel Cinematic Universe role Jane Foster in the fourth 'Thor' movie, 'Love and Thunder'. That is not all as she will also assume the mantle of Thor, or more precisely Mighty Thor, by wielding the old Thor weapon -- Mjolnir.

She will team up with Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, and Taika Waititi's Korg to take down Gorr the God Butcher, Christian Bale's villain who vowed to rid the universe of every god.

As the movie's release date nears, the marketing and promotion are in full swing. Hemsworth, Portman, and others are giving interviews to news portals. In one such interview, Portman appears to have spoiled the film.

At a press event for 'Thor Love and Thunder' in London, Portman was explaining how Mighty Thor is different from Thor. She was saying, "She's new at it. And also keeps reverting to human form, so there's kind of danger always that, like, it might be her last moment getting to experience that.” She then seemed to realise what she had said and apologised.

However, it is too late. Who knew Portman would turn out to be MCU's next Tom Holland, and that too when Holland is still here.

We know the film, which also stars Russel Crowe, Jaimie Alexander, every Guardians of the Galaxy actors (Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper), among others, will at least partially adapt the emotional and acclaimed 'Mighty Thor' storyline in comics, in which Jane suffers from breast cancer as she becomes Mighty Thor.

The film continues Thor's adventures. 'Love and Thunder' is the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier, Hemsworth had thanked the fans for making the franchise so big in an emotional video.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' releases on July 7.

