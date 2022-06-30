'RRR' becomes first Indian film to be nominated at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

SS Rajamouli's epic action-drama 'RRR' has become the first-ever Indian film to be nominated in Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards. It has received a nod in the Best Picture category.

The film, starring NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, will vie with films like 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'The Batman', 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', and Elvis for the top spot. The winner will be announced on July 1.

The film is set in 1920. Rama Rao Jr and Charan play the roles of revolutionaries like Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively, who take on the might of the British empire.

'RRR', like no Indian film before it, has absolutely enthralled western audiences. Even more than Rajamouli's epic fantasy duology 'Baahubali', the movie, which also features cameos from Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, has evoked a lot of positive reaction, particularly after its release on Netflix.

The film has ranked at the top position in lists from US publications like LA Times and US Today. Celebrities like comedian Patton Oswalt have also shared praise for 'RRR' on social media profiles.

Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris also star in 'RRR'.

The official Twitter handle of the movie shared the news and wrote, "Happy to see #RRRMovie nominated for Best Picture @HCACritics 🤩🤩❤️ #RRR."

Wion's film critic Shomini Sen gave the film a mixed review. She wrote in her review, "'RRR' is a superhero fantasy film. Best not to compare it to Rajamouli's immensely successful 'Baahubali' franchise and it isn't even as sharp as 'Eega'. It was perhaps set out be a masala entertainer and it is just that. But could a filmmaker of SS Rajamouli's stature have made a film with a more coherent plotline? Yes for sure."