Check out the highest grossing films of 2022 so far: RRR, KGF 2, The Kashmir Files

Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 08:46 PM(IST)

The half of 2022 is gone and like the past two years, this year was started with a covid strike that led to the delay of many big-budget movies - but in January no one would have thought, that this year South Indian films will show their prowess on the box office - whether it's 'RRR', 'KGF Chapter 2' or Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' - these movies are leading the box office as of now. But, counting the top five earners of this half-year, there are two Bollywood films that performed well at the theatre and landed on our list. 

Check out the top five earning films of 2022 so far: 

View in App

KGF Chapter 2

Rocky's bhai's KGF Chapter 2 shattered all the box office records and proved that the movie is the only king when it comes to money collection.  With earnings of ₹1,233 crores, Yash starrer has become the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and the second highest-grossing film in India. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

RRR

After crossing all the hurdles, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles, was released in the theatres in March and the movie broke all the records, until KGF release. 

Still, the film is only behind KGF and stands at the second point when it comes to the box office releases. The Magnus opus has earned  ₹1,150 crores worldwide, setting several box office pandemic eras to recond and becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Vikram

Kamal Haasan's come-back movie 'Vikram' is breaking the box office. The movie is raking in moolah since the first day of its release. The movie which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role has become one of the highest Tamil grosser of this year. 

It's been only two weeks, and the movie has collected over ₹350 crores, the film has become one of the highest of this year, so far. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

'The Kashmir Files'

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir files' shattered all the post-pandemic box office records as it was released in theatres on March 14. The movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. 

The film is among the few Bollywood movies that have earned big numbers at the box office. Anupam Kher starrer has earned Rs 340.16 crore.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan is on a winning streak. He steps into Anees Bazmi’s crazy crazy world with hilarious results. Trust me, this will be the funniest film of the year. For one, Anees’ film is as far removed from Priyadarshan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiya' from 2007 as humanly possible. I am fully confident this is going to be the laughter tank of 2022.

The film, written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, is scheduled to be released on May 20. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bollywood is going through a tough time when it comes to box office numbers and now, we can Kartik Aryan has somewhere saved Bollywood with his recently released movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and we can easily call it a summer blockbuster.

The film has earned over ₹252.30 crores at the box office and continues to do good business across cinemas. 

It has also become the second-highest top-grossing movie in India. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Read in App