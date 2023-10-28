SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios extend contract negotiations over the weekend

After a challenging week of negotiations for a new three-year labor contract, SAG-AFTRA and major Hollywood studios have decided to continue discussions over the weekend, amid an ongoing actors' strike. The talks have been closely watched, and both parties are under pressure to find common ground.

Four top company executives—Bob Iger, Ted Sarandos, Donna Langley, and David Zaslav—were initially absent from Friday's session. Instead, Carol Lombardini, the president of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), took the lead in representing the industry.

Union's response

SAG-AFTRA's TV/theatrical negotiating committee expressed gratitude for the support they received throughout the week and announced that they had completed a productive day of internal discussions. They are committed to continuing the negotiations into the weekend. Key negotiation points

The negotiations resumed after a nearly two-week break with both sides presenting new proposals. The studios suggested an adjusted success-based streaming bonus proposal, aiming to reward the creators of programs that perform well on platforms like Netflix and Disney+. In contrast, the union had initially advocated for a share of streaming platform revenue, but they later considered charging a fee per streaming subscriber.

The studios also increased their wage floor proposal from a 5 percent increase in the first year to 7 percent. This, however, still fell short of the 11 percent increase initially sought by SAG-AFTRA.

In response, the union adjusted its plan to secure more streaming compensation for its members and reduced its wage floor increase proposal from 11 percent to 9 percent.

Show of solidarity

Prominent actors, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cynthia Nixon, Mark Ruffalo, and Demi Moore, signed a letter expressing their support for the union's leadership and urging the negotiators not to settle for an unfavorable deal. They indicated a preference for continuing the strike over accepting an unsatisfactory agreement.

Industry pressures

On the 106th day of the actors' strike, both sides are under significant pressure to reach an agreement. The studios have faced substantial disruptions to production and are eager to salvage their 2024 broadcast and theatrical calendars. Disney, for example, recently announced delays for major releases like Snow White and Pixar's Elio, pushing them back by over a year due to the ongoing strike and impasse.

Simultaneously, A-list members of SAG-AFTRA have been eagerly awaiting progress in the negotiations with Hollywood companies and are growing impatient.

