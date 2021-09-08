Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone's 'The Croods: New Age' to release in India this month; details

Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds come together for ‘The Croods : A New Age' Photograph:( Instagram )
Directed by Joel Crawford, ‘The Croods : A New Age' also stars Peter Dinklage and Kelly Marie Tran in supporting roles.
Croods and Bettermans are back to take us all on yet another adventure.
Starring Ryan Reynolds, Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Catherine Keener, ‘The Croods : A New Age'-- the sequel to ‘The Croods’--will release in India on September 10.
The trailer shows us that the film will continue with the ever-evolving story of the ‘Croods and the Bettermans’ where they all learn to live together in a new paradise and turn neighbours into rivals--the Bettermans.
Directed by Joel Crawford, the film also stars Peter Dinklage and Kelly Marie Tran in supporting roles.