Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone's 'The Croods: New Age' to release in India this month; details

Croods and Bettermans are back to take us all on yet another adventure.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Catherine Keener, ‘The Croods : A New Age'-- the sequel to ‘The Croods’--will release in India on September 10.

The trailer shows us that the film will continue with the ever-evolving story of the ‘Croods and the Bettermans’ where they all learn to live together in a new paradise and turn neighbours into rivals--the Bettermans.

Directed by Joel Crawford, the film also stars Peter Dinklage and Kelly Marie Tran in supporting roles.