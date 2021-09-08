Pics: Samantha Akkineni's latest photoshoot is sexy, confidence personified

South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly one of the fittest stars down South and social media posts of her workout regime and healthy-eating habits are testament to that.



The actress is inclined towards fashion, too. And has recently dropped a carousal of pictures from a photoshoot with a luxury brand.

On Tuesday, Samantha posted the pictures in which she can be seen wearing a monogrammed Louis Vuitton black pants, a bralette and a life-size handbag by the French brand Louis Vuitton.

She teamed her attire with Louis Vuitton boots, chains and a bracelet. For hair, she went subtle with beachy waves, barely there make-up and light tangerine-ish lips.

Friends from the film, fashion industries were quick to appreciate her look.



Fashion designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta wrote, "WOW Samantha you look insane. What is this body."

Former actress and Mahesh babu's wife Namrata Srirodkhar wrote, "Simply love it ❤️❤️❤️."