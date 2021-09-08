Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Helen Mirren to work on a film together

Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Helen Mirren, and Danny DeVito are set to star in ‘Sniff’, a stylish reinvention of the film noir genre that will be directed by Oscar winner Taylor Hackford.

In the film, from Tom Grey’s script, two residents die under suspicious circumstances in a high-end luxury retirement community. Retired detective Joe Mulwray (Freeman) is pulled back into the action by his former partner William Keys (DeVito), and they uncover a hidden underworld of sex, drugs and murder in the wealthy community controlled by kingpin Harvey Stride (Pacino), and his femme fatale enforcer, The Spider (Mirren).

Sniff is an acronym for Senior Nursing Institute & Family Foundation.

Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena will produce through their Dichotomy Creative Group, along with Hackford through his Anvil Films production shingle. Grey will be executive producer.