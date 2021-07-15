Samantha Akkineni relives Raji from ‘The Family Man 2’ with this fun BTS video

South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni, who made her mainstream Bollywood debut with Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Family Man 2’, was appreciated for her role as a rebel fighter of a terrorist group from Sri Lanka.

In the latest video, which she posted on Wednesday, Samantha can be seen dancing and singing along to a single on her phone while dressed in her outfit as the character from the series. The actress also gave a shout-out to all the bathroom singers out there who know they do not have much luck in the singing department but sing anyway.

She captioned the BTS shot as, “In between shots😂😂.. #RAJI #thefamilyman2 @rajanddk For those of you asking me how I prepped for the role 🤓.. Isssa method yo☺️☺️ ☺️ Yes.. yessssss the voice 😣.. this one is for all the bad singers … we know we suck but does it stop us .. NOOOOOOOO!!! 📸 @sadhnasingh1 for better or worse ❤️"



In one of her recent posts, the actress, who is married to fellow actor Chaitanya Akkineni, shared the news with her followers of her husband joining the cast of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

He will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Reposting Chaitanya’s original post, she captioned it as, “Yay yay yay.”

In the photo, both Aamir Khan and Chaitanya can be seen donning the uniform of Indian soldiers.

The picture also has producer Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan in it.

From the looks of it, we can say that the film is being shot in the picturesque valley of Leh-Ladakh.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the Hindi remake of Hollywood movie ‘Forest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks. Hanks had won an Academy award (best Actor) in 1995 for his performance in the film.



Naga Chaitanya is marking his Bollywood debut with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and has stepped in for Vijay Sethupathi.