Kiara Advani, Ram Charan launch their untitled next, Ranveer Singh joins

It is known to one and all that South Indian actor Ram Charan and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani have a new film coming out together.



And now, at the grand launch of the yet-to-be-titled next in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the event was attended by Kiara Advani, Ram Charan, his legendary actor father Chiranjeevi, Ranveer Singh and filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Sharing the first look of the film, Kiara Advani wrote on social media, "Excitement level beyond. For my First Pan India film. My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only Shankar garu and my absolutely wonderful friend and costar Ram Charan produced by #DilRaju garu. With your blessings, love and good wishes our film has begun."

Ram Charan wrote on his social media handles, "To new beginnings!! #RC15 #SVC50 kick starts today. Looking forward to deliver a memorable experience to one and all."

Check out all the other social media posts from the stars here: