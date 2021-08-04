Ranveer Singh finalised for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra': report

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been roped in for ace film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next ‘Baiju Bawra’, reports an entertainment portal.



“It is Ranveer Singh who has been finalised. An official announcement is in the offing, but yes, a few modalities yet remain to be worked out. Probably post all that, Bhansali will declare. But as things stand today, it is Ranveer,” a source reportedly told the website.



In the past, there were rumours that Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice for the film and that he was taking it on. However, those reports were refuted when Ranbir reportedly said ‘no’ this upcoming project.



Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan’s name had also cropped up in discussions pertaining to the film, especially after he was spotted at Bhansali’s office.



'Baiju Bawra' has been making headlines since names of Bollywood heavyweights like Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt among others started to come up in casting stories.