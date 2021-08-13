Blake Lively promotes husband Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ with a bikini photo

Blake Lively is sharing her creative marketing skills.



Lively promoted her husband Ryan Reynolds' new movie 'Free Guy' in a very out of the box way. Taking to Instagram, the 'Gossip Girl' actress shared a cheeky new photo on her verified account.

Did you know Blake Lively has co-written husband Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool’?



The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories and shared her bikini photo in which the camera is behind her, thus showing off her fit body.

“Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you’ll be bummed,” she captioned it. In the story, she also placed a gif of Reynolds in the pool.



The sweet pair, who share daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 2, always support each other’s projects but didn't leave a single chance to troll each other.



Recently, After 10 years of marriage, Ryan Reynolds finally went an Instagram official with his wife Blake Lively. The 44-year-old actor took his Instagram and shared the couple photo from the New York City premiere of his new film 'Free Guy', and taking to his caption, Ryan jokingly wrote, "What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we're Instagram official."



The movie was originally scheduled to hit theatres in July 2020. However, it was pushed back due to the pandemic. The film will hit theatres recently.