Peter Dinklage joins hands with 'Game of Thrones' exec for projects

Peter Dinklage will soon collaborate with his ‘Game of Thrones’ executive to develop some new projects. He has been signed on a multiple-year overall TV deal with Entertainment One which will reunite him with Michael Lombardo, the former HBO head of originals who greenlit Game of Thrones.

Michael Lombardo joined eOne as global television president in June 2020.

Peter Dinklage’s Estauray Films (that he co founded alongside David Ginsberg) will create and develop new projects for multiple platforms for the indie studio.

“I am delighted to be reunited with Peter and Brad as well as their partner David,” Lombardo said Wednesday. “The team at Estuary has both wonderful creative taste as well as outstanding relationships with the industry, and we look forward to bringing many exciting projects to life together.”

Founded in 2016, Estuary Films is in post-production on feature American Dreamer and is in pre-production on Legendary feature Brothers. Both stars celebrated actor Peter Dinklage who is known worldwide for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the widely popular HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’ .

Peter Dinklage is the second Game of Thrones alum to head to eOne with an overall deal under Lombardo and joins Emmy-winning director Bryan Cogman, who already has multiple projects in the works for the studio.