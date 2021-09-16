Priyanka Chopra travels to New York for Nick Jonas' 29th birthday; pics

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reportedly travelled from London to New York for a very special occasion: her husband Nick Jonas is turning 29 on Thursday.



According to a news report by Hindustan Times, a fan club on Instagram has shared pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas leaving the the John F Kennedy International Airport.

In the said carousal of pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing an animal printed Christian Dior sweatshirt with black tights. Also, a black jacket was seen tied around her waist.

To complement the look, the 'Citadel' star wore black boots along with a matching cap and a mandatory mask.



As for her husband, Nick--along with his brothers and members of the Jonas Brothers--is on a tour in the US as part of the band's Remember This Tour concert.



Priyanka, on the other hand, has been living in London for a while now.



The actress was working on Russo brothers' upcoming series 'Citadel' on Amazon Prime Video and will soon be seen with Keanu Reeves in the fourth instalment of 'Maxtrix', 'The Matrix Resurrections'.

Just a few days ago, Priyanka had shared pictures of her playing golf Nick and their group of friends.

She had captioned the post, "Photo dump *The perfect greens at @scottsdalenational and the @jonasbrothers bringing so much joy to so many people.. so grateful for everyday @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas Ps: pic 4 - when your gorgeous friend @jazmasri handpaints your jacket cause she is !! @disobediencegeneration @johnlloydtaylor that hole in one!! What??!

Priyanka Chopra's future projects include 'Text For You' alongside Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles.