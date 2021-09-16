Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make it to TIME magazine's 100 most influential list, pose for the cover together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have quit their roles as members of the British royal family in order to lead a more private life in the US but the couple continues to be one of the most influential people in the world.



The couple posed together for the cover of the newest issue of Time magazine recently. The latest issue is Time's annual list of 100 most influential people of 2021 and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been honoured for their humanitarian work.



The cover photo has Meghan and Harry posing at their home in Montecito, California. Meghan stands in front of Harry as they look towards the camera. Harry has his hand on his wife's shoulder in the photo.

Meghan wears a white button-up shirt and matching pleated pants, while Harry sports a long-sleeve black shirt and matching pants. This is their first cover photo together.



On the inside pages, the couple appears in additional photos. Meghan is dressed in a green turtleneck and black pants while Harry is dressed in a dark green suit.



This is their second time in the Time's 100 most influential list. They had featured previously in the magazine's 2018 list.



This year they have been honoured for their humanitarian work, especially with their Archwell Foundation.



They launched the non-profit organisation in California in 2020 following their exit from UK monarchy.



Archewell, whose name was inspired by their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison, has been working with the World Central Kitchen charity group to build four Community Relief Centers.



Other prominent celebrities who feature in this year's list include Billie Eilish, Kate Winslet, Steven Yeun, Lil Nas X and Chloe Zhao among others.