Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Nick Jonas: He is a giving person; understanding

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her actor-musician husband Nick Jonas are evidently in awe of each other.

In a recent podcast, when Priyanka was asked whether Nick understands the fact that she had a different upbringing in India. The 'Matrix 4' actress reportedly said, "I think him and his family are so deep-rooted and come from service and he's very giving and at the same time, he's very understanding of, one those traits I love about him, understanding of different people of being different and acceptance of the world made up of all kinds of people and that's the family we are."

The actress--who has been living in London for a long time now for Russo Brothers' 'Citadel' series--said that despite their culture differences, she and Nick share the same core values.

"It's so amazing to me that we were raised in different parts of the world with the same beliefs and same value system and neither have an idea of each other's careers because we were so busy building our own careers at that time. I didn't know much about Jonas Brothers, he definitely didn't know about much about me. It was really interesting when we got together to sort of not just have our cultures marry and clash but to also be able to peel layers of getting to know each others' lives and we've both had two decades of public lives and we got to experience that all over and that was lovely," she added.

During a literature festival earlier this year, Priyanka had revealed that the couple got involved in exploring each others' works after their marriage. "After we got married, we did sort of a ‘show and tell’. He showed me his earlier music and work, and I showed him a few of my movies, but Nick (Jonas) loves Dil Dhadakne Do. He has watched it multiple times."

