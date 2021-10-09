Joe Exotic series: Kate McKinnon's first look as Carole Baskin is wicked, wild

'Saturday Night Live' star Kate McKinnon has transformed herself for the controversial role of Carole Baskin for an upcoming Joe Exotic series.



Kate was seen for the first time as animal rights activist Carole in Queensland, Australia. For her on-screen look, the 37-year-old actress donned long blonde extensions with a leopard and floral-patterned top paired with a pair of denim and a cardigan.

She was pictured alongside her show co-star Kyle MacLachlan, who will play Carole's husband, Howard Baskin. For his part, Howard was wearing grey hair, glasses and a short-sleeve shirt.

The series is coming to Peacock and is based on the Wonderly podcast and centres on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe 'Exotic' Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She then sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous, as per Variety.



The star cast includes John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic, Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, and William Fitchner as Rick Kirkham.

"Our adaptation is gonna be much more personal," Mitchell told Entertainment Tonight. "You really get to see them in their lives, with their lovers, so you get more of the emotional, human side as well as the absurd, you know, American insanity that they represent." Mitchell, who recently starred in Hulu's Shrill, said the show's creative team is "not going for just schtick... they're going for the real people."



Joe who was the focus of Netflix’s 'Tiger King' – is currently serving 22 years in federal prison after being convicted in 2019 of trying to hire a hitman to kill Baskin as well as falsifying animal records and violating the Endangered Species Act.