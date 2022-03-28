Post snub, Lady Gaga gives Oscars 2022 a skip for Elton John's party?

Lady Gaga wasn’t seen on the Oscars 2022 red carpet as The Academy Awards currently holds its award ceremony with much elan and glamour. One to serve us multiple killer looks on the red carpet, the pop star, we are told, didn’t show up for the pre-show festivities but was supporting her film ‘House of Gucci’ from afar.

Lady Gaga was busy co-hosting the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party alongside Billy Porter, Eric McCormack, and Elton’s husband David Furnish on March 27. The party was held in West Hollywood Park so Gaga wasn’t able to hit the Oscars red carpet due in time. Check out Live Updates here.

Gaga and her co-hosts filled in for Elton who wasn’t able to host his annual party. He is in the middle of his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour and had a show in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Oscars night.

Elton shared a message with a fans that goes like: “It breaks my heart that I can’t be there, because it’s an event that means so much to us.”

Lady Gaga looked bright as a flower at the viewing party too in a yellow flowy dress.