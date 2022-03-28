Beyonce kicks off Oscars with a powerful performance from Venus & Serena Williams' hometown court

Beyonce kicked off Oscar's 2022 night!



The 40-year-old musician started the star-studded night with an energetic performance that was a tribute to the biopic 'King Richard', one of the night's biggest nominees.

She performed 'Be Alive,' her Oscar-nominated track, from Venus and Serena Williams' hometown tennis courts in Compton, California, that is miles away from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, where the ceremony is going on.

"Couldn't wipe this Black off if I tried (Black off if I tried)," Beyoncé sings in the chorus. "That’s why I lift my hеad with pride / Now we're sitting on top of thе world again, huh."



Clad in a tennis-ball green and yellow ensemble, like always she was just looking stunning.

For the unversed, this is Beyoncé's first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. The other nominees are Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Dos Oruguitas' from

Encanto; Van Morrison's 'Down to Joy' from Belfast; Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell from 'No Time to Die'; and Diane Warren's 'Somehow You Do' from Four Good Days.