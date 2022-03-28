Beyonce kicks off Oscars with a powerful performance from Venus & Serena Williams' hometown court

A still from Beyonce Oscar performance Photograph:( Twitter )
Beyonce performed 'Be Alive,' her Oscar-nominated track.
Beyonce kicked off Oscar's 2022 night!
The 40-year-old musician started the star-studded night with an energetic performance that was a tribute to the biopic 'King Richard', one of the night's biggest nominees.
Oscars 2022: Ariana DeBose wins best supporting actress for 'West Side Story'
She performed 'Be Alive,' her Oscar-nominated track, from Venus and Serena Williams' hometown tennis courts in Compton, California, that is miles away from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, where the ceremony is going on.
the biggest #Oscar #beyonce pic.twitter.com/kgoOvGQBdu— victor com c (@vitulucena) March 28, 2022
"Couldn't wipe this Black off if I tried (Black off if I tried)," Beyoncé sings in the chorus. "That’s why I lift my hеad with pride / Now we're sitting on top of thе world again, huh."
Clad in a tennis-ball green and yellow ensemble, like always she was just looking stunning.
From Zendaya to Billie Eilish: Celebs make a fashionable appearance at Oscars 2022 red carpet
For the unversed, this is Beyoncé's first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. The other nominees are Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Dos Oruguitas' from
Encanto; Van Morrison's 'Down to Joy' from Belfast; Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell from 'No Time to Die'; and Diane Warren's 'Somehow You Do' from Four Good Days.