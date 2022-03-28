Oscars 2022: Ariana DeBose wins best supporting actress for 'West Side Story'

Ariana DeBose won her first Academy Award on Sunday for her supporting role as Anita in Steven Spielberg`s remake of the classic musical "West Side Story."



A relative newcomer to feature films, 31-year-old DeBose earned mainstream acclaim for her lively portrayal of Anita, an outspoken Puerto Rican woman who showcases her singing and dancing talents in the song "America."



She also won a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild award and British Academy Film Award for her performance.

"It was the summer of a lifetime and I am most privileged and grateful to spend it with all of you," DeBose said in accepting her award.



DeBose, citing her membership in both the Afro-Latina and queer communities, said the award showed that "there is indeed a place for us," a reference to a song in "West Side Story."



North Carolina-born DeBose trained in dance and had roles in Broadway productions including "Hamilton" and "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" before appearing in the Netflix television musical "The Prom" as a cheerleader struggling to come out of the closet.



"I am America," she told OUT Magazine in November 2021. "I am damn near a member of just about every marginalized community."



This is the second time the role of Anita has earned the best supporting actress award: Rita Moreno in 1962 became the first Latina actress to win an Oscar for her performance in the original "West Side Story." Moreno, 90, joined Spielberg`s remake as drugstore owner Valentina, a new character written just for her.



DeBose`s fellow supporting actress nominees were Kirsten Dunst for "Power of the Dog," Aunjanue Ellis for "King Richard," Judi Dench for "Belfast" and Jessie Buckley for "The Lost Daughter."

