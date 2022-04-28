Pete Davidson to star, write & executive produce semi-autobiographical comedy series

Pete Davidson will next be starring in a semi-autobiographical comedy series.

The comedian who is currently in the news for his high-profile romance with Kim Kardashian among other things, will be seen in a series titled ‘Bupkis’. The show is written and executive produced by Pete Davidson in addition to starring in it.

It will be a half-hour comedy that is described as a heightened, fictionalised version of Davidson’s real life.

Dave Sirus and Judah Miller will write and executive produce the show along with Davidson. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David of Broadway Video will also executive produce.

Kim Kardashian reveals Pete Davidson got her name ‘branded’ on his chest

Previously, Pete Davidson’s life has served as an inspiration for other projects. He starred in the film ‘The King of Staten Island’, which was inspired in part by aspects of Davidson’s life. He co-wrote the film with director Judd Apatow and Sirus.