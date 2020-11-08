'Party in the USA': Celebrities react to Joe Biden-Kamala Harris' victory

Hollywood celebrities have been quite vocal about voting and using the right to bring a change this US election. As Democrat Joe Biden becomes the President-elect, those who have been supporting him and Kamala Harris, rejoiced on Twitter.

Their victory made the 56-year-old California Senator not only the first woman on a winning presidential ticket -- but also the first Black woman and the first South Asian woman to be elected Vice President of the United States.



Commenting on the same Mindy Kaling shared an emotional post that read, "Crying and holding my daughter, "look baby she looks like us."





Celebrities took to social media Saturday as projections declared Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Trump.

Ariana Grande reacted by taking a joyride through what appeared to be Los Angeles. The pop star, 27, showed footage from a car window in which people cheered loudly with their hands in the air. Some stood on cars to scream at the top of their lungs.

Jennifer Lawrence tweeted a video of herself running up and down the street in pajamas while blasting music from a speaker.

"Had no choice but to throw a party for 1," she wrote with the hashtag #comeonbostonletsparty.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated with a dance to an explicit anti-Trump song by rapper YG.





Teigen wrote: "I am sitting in my bath and drinking chocolate milk. Today is a good day! Today is a good day!" and a photo of her children sitting in front of the TV with the captioned it as , "democracy restored, faith restored."





Miley Cyrus, 27, also shared her excitement with a reference to one of her past hits, "It's a Party In The USA today!"





Here are more celebrities on reacted on the big moment for the Democratic party.







This election saw A-listers from the music and entertainment industry come out in support of Biden and Harris. From performing at their rallies to sharing and campaigning for them on social media.



