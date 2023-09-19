Oscars 2024: Morocco selects The Mother of All Lies as its official entry for International Feature

Morocco has selected Asmae El Moudir’s documentary film The Mother of All Lies as its official entry for the upcoming Oscars in the International Feature Film category. The film received massive appreciation from those who watched at Cannes after it launched in May at the festival in the Cannes Un Certain Regard section.

The film The Mother of All Lies starts with El Moudir wanting to know why she has only one photograph from her childhood, and why the girl in the picture isn’t even her. To get to the bottom of it, El Moudir and her father build a miniature set that recreates their neighbourhood, and bring the whole family to the soundstage where it is built. The woman then starts to ask questions from her friends and family, make relatives relive her childhood, narrate stories from the past and unravel the truth. She then begins to interrogate the tales that her mother, father and grandmother have told all her life about their home and their country, starting to understand the layers of deception and intentional forgetting that have shaped her life.