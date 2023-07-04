Oppenheimer: Which is the best way to watch Christopher Nolan film?

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer releases later this month. This will be his first project in almost two decades that is not co-financed and distributed by Warner Bros. The film features Cillian Murphy in the role of J Robert Oppenheimer, an American astrophysicist who is remembered as the 'father of the atomic bomb' for his contribution to the Manhattan Project. The film, based on Oppenheimer's 2005 biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, features a starry supporting cast with names like Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, and Florence Pugh. The promos of the movie have teased a big-screen cinematic experience that will, pardon the pun, blow you away.

Christopher Nolan, the proponent of the theatrical experience

Apart from the marketing and promotion and Nolan's own words, Oppenheimer is much-awaited also because of the director's previous projects. He has always batted for the theatrical experience and cinemas. His films are crafted, visually, sonically, or otherwise, particularly for the big screens. It may have been his insistence of releasing Tenet in theatres in the deep of the COVID-19 pandemic that soured his relations with Warner Bros, which reportedly wanted to delay the movie. Be that as it may, Nolan was given $100 million dollars to make Oppenheimer by Universal. And one can expect it to wow audiences in theatres.