No Time To Die box office: Daniel Craig's last James Bond film not the best, monetarily

Daniel Craig's last James Bond movie, 'No Time to Die', opened to $23.3 million at the Friday box office in North America, the kind of start for a Hollywood movie that has become a pattern on the part of the audience who are reluctant return to theaters amid the pandemic.

Keeping this Friday numbers in mind--that included $6.3 million in previews as well--'No Time To Die' is looking at amassing $60 million this weekend. While the numbers are nowhere near what this franchise--'No Time To Die' is the 25th James Bond movie--has made in the past, it is by far the best starts during this pandemic era.

According to reports, Friday's global audience saw 57 per cent of its ticket buyers were over 35 years of age, while the remaining were over 45.

In 2012, 'Skyfall' opened to a record $88.4 million domestically (US) and had even earned an A CinemaScore, while 'Spectre' started off with $70 million.

However, there's some relief in North America, 'No Time to Die' is playing in 4,407 theaters, the widest thus far.

