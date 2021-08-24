Nicholas Brendon, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actor, arrested for alleged prescription fraud

Hollywood actor Nicholas Brendon was arrested in Indiana last week after he allegedly used false information to obtain prescription drugs, reports say.



The 50-year-old actor is charged with felony prescription fraud, jail records have reportedly shown. He was held at the Vigo County Jail, but has since been released on his own recognizance.



Brendon is also charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly failing to adequately identifying himself when the police had stopped him.

As per court documents obtained by a global news site, Brendon handed police an allegedly fake California ID with the name Kelton Schultz on it when asked about his identity.



The actor told police that Schultz was his brother. Although Brendon has an indentical twin brother, his name is Kelly Donovan.

Brendon was pulled over by Terre Haute police on August 18 upon failing to signal and swerving around the road, reports suggest based on the police affadavit.