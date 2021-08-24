Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed: India our only friend, Pakistan instructed Taliban

Afghanistan's famous pop star, Aryana Sayeed, who fled the country after Taliban took over Kabul, has blamed Pakistan for empowering the group and has called India 'a true friend' for helping Afghans in these trying times.



"I do blame Pakistan. Over the years, we have seen videos, seen evidence that Pakistan is behind empowering the Taliban. Every time our government touches the Taliban they see identification and it would see a Pakistani person, so it's very obvious that I blame them and hope that they back off and don't interfere in politics in Afghanistan anymore," said Sayeed in an exclusive interview with Indian news agency, ANI, from an undisclosed location.



Aryana Sayeed also said in her interview that the Taliban are being instructed by and trained in Pakistan.



"They are being instructed by Pakistan, their bases are in Pakistan where they get their training. I hope the international community, first of all, cut off their funds and don't offer funds to Pakistan for funding the Taliban," added Sayeed.

Also read: Sofia Vergara opens up about being diagnosed with thyroid cancer at 28



"I hope they can put pressure on Pakistan. I believe that we're dealing with all these issues in Afghanistan because of Pakistan," she further added.



The pop star pleaded with the international community to conduct talks and find a solution to bring peace to Afghanistan.



Meanwhile, Sayeed was all praise for the Indian government's efforts in Afghanistan and termed India as 'only friend'.

Also read: Billie Eilish turns a new leaf with hair transformation; check pic

"India has always been good to us. They have been a true friend, they've been very helpful and kind to our people, even refugees. Afghans who have been in India before have always spoken highly of the nation, its people. We are grateful to India," said Aryana Sayeed.



"On behalf of Afghanistan, I want to express my utmost gratitude to India and I want to say thank you. Over the years we've realised that the only good friend in the neighborhood we have is, India," concluded the pop star.