Prince Harry & Meghan Markle donate to Afghan organisation amid country crisis

The world is speaking out for the Afghanistan people especially women and children who are stuck in the war-torn country as the Taliban managed to seize power in the country after the USA withdrew their troops.



Few days after speaking up about the situations in Afghanistan and saying how they have “left heartbroken” and “speechless”, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have donated to the Women For Afghan Women (WAW) organisation via their Archewell Foundation.



The organisation posted a thank you message on social media. Sharing a graphic saying 'thank you Archwell,' alongside a caption which read: "We are immensely grateful for the generosity of the Archewell Foundation in support of our efforts to evacuate/relocate thousands of Afghan women, children, families, including our staff." WAW is the largest women’s organisation in Afghanistan and provide support services to women, children, and families across the country, reports.

The organisation kept the amount of donation money under wraps.

The couple shared a long statement about the difficult situation not only in Afghanistan but also about calamity-stricken Haiti.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a joint statement on their Archewell Foundation website encouraging followers to unite and support organizations "doing critical work" to help those in need.



They wrote, "The world is exceptionally fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless. As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend`s earthquake, we are left heartbroken. And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared."