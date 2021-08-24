Billie Eilish turns a new leaf with hair transformation; check pic

Billie Eilish now looks very different as she underwent a dramatic hair transformation. After recently switching to platinum blonde hair for new album ‘Happier Than Ever’, she has now chopped off her long locks and kept a bob.

Billie Eilish shared her new look on Instagram. She wrote “I love it” with a scissor emoji. She posted a throwback snap of her mom with the caption “like my mama”showing off the similarities between the hairstyles.

The singer who is currently enjoying the success of her new album 'Happier Than Ever', recently shared how she is not pleased with her appearance and body figure. In an interview with The Guardian Billie expressed her feelings and shared that she is “obviously” not happy with her body.

''I see people online, looking like I've never looked. And immediately I am like, oh my God, how do they look like that?'' she said. ''I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake.''

Talking further, she added, ''Yet I still see it and go, oh God, that makes me feel really bad. And I mean, I'm very confident in who I am, and I'm very happy with my life.… I'm obviously not happy with my body but who is?''

