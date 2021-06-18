Billie Eilish slammed by netizens for mocking Asian accent and using 'racist slur'

Billie Eilish has landed herself into a controversy after videos of her making fun of Asian people’s accents and using racial slurs have gone viral. It started when a TikTok user by the name @lcxvy compiled some video clips of the singer who is heard saying the word “ch*nk”, an offensive slur referring to a person of Chinese descent.

The leading up video shows Billie Eilish mocking an Asian accent while her brother Finneas is seen calling her out for speaking with a “black accent”. We don’t really know the source of these videos or the context of them but this has stirred a slamming trend on Twitter with fans calling the singer out for being a “racist”.

Many of her fans were left shocked with some calling her “cancelled”. Some others blamed her Tourette syndrome which causes involuntary tics. Billie Eilish had revealed in 2008 that she she has the disorder

Billie revealed in 2018 that she has the disorder, but said that she exhibits physical tics, not verbal.

One user wrote, “Billie Eilish mocking black and asian accents is so gross.” Another wrote, “No longer fan of billie eilish after she mocked asians and there accents. shes so f****ed up , thats why so much asian hate if covid 19 hasn't made ppl nuts already ppl stil ldisrespect based on culture and ethnicity now.”