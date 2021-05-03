In pics: Billie Eilish is all transformed in the new British Vogue cover

Always coming out in baggy statement clothes, Billie Eilish is now showing off her body by leaving off her signature style and shortly after changing her green and black hair to blonde. Now, Billie has graced June’s British Vogue cover in her new look and netizens are going crazy.



Eilish's body and her sense of style always grabbed everyone attention ever since she gained popularity.

The series of pictures from her recent magazine shoot shows Eilish, in her new blonde look, wearing a custom corset, lingerie, latex gloves, sheer catsuits and draped skirt

One of the pictures showing Billie's new version reads, ''It's all about what makes you feel good''.

Wearing a sheer black custom catsuit, corset and showing off tattoos that she got last year, but said that she wouldn’t be showing it off to fans. However, in the new pictures, she is letting everyone have an eye on it. Billie Eilish wrote on Instagram, “I love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot. do whatever you want whenever you want. f**k everything else.”



“Our cover star this month wanted nothing short of a transformation,” Editor in Chief Edward Enninful said.

Sharing her vintage lingerie look, the British Vogue caption reads, ''For #BritishVogue’s June issue, cover star @BillieEilish wanted nothing short of a transformation. That Billie is 19, is often hailed as the antidote to toxic tropes for women in pop, and has been a reluctant icon of body positivity – as well as a feminist thought leader for her fans – makes her June cover shoot an intriguing change of gear. “It’s all about what makes you feel good,” she says.

''Billie collaborated closely with the Vogue team on her fashion fantasy, led by style director Dena Giannini. The result? Billie Eilish as we’ve never seen her before – but as always with Billie, it is the story behind the transformation that is key''.

During her discussion, she also said that her new hair colour let her feel "more like a woman, somehow." In her interview, the singer told British Vogue that her body "was the initial reason" for her "depression", which is why she chose to wear baggy clothing while making public appearances. "Don't make me not a role model because you're turned on by me. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.” she said in an interview.



“It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f–k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.” she said.