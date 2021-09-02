Netflix's 'The Sinner' S4 has Bill Pullman engrossed in yet another mystery

The new trailer of Netflix's smash hit 'The Sinner' season 4 will see series patriarch Bill Pullman get engrossed with the disappearance of a woman who walks off a cliff by the ocean.



Set in Hanover Island, the role of this mysterious character will be played by Alice Kremelberg, who hails from a wealthy family living on the island.

Also read: Luxury label Bvlgari launches its first-ever mangalsutra



The trailer suggests that the police scour the area and its surrounding water body but no sign of the woman can be found.



According to an eye witness, Percy--Alice's character name--was seen to be driving away but there's no way one can find that out. Also, her family refuses to believe she has actually killed herself.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's 'Jagga Jasoos' to be made into a web series hints Anurag Basu



Hollywood star Jessica Biel, who starred and executive produced the first season of 'The Sinner', comes a comeback as executive producer for this eight-part season.



'The Sinner' season 4 is set to stream on Netflix from October 13.