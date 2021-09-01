Netflix, Farhan Akhtar's production to collaborate on two web series

On Wednesday, video-streaming giant Netflix announced two web series partnership with Ritesh Sidhwani and Bollywood actor, director Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.



The two projects are tentatively titled 'Dabba Cartel' and 'Queen of the Hill'.

Also read: Disney's working on Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt 'Jungle Cruise' sequel

While 'Dabba Cartel' is a story of five housewives who run a high stakes secret cartel, 'Queen of the Hill' chronicles the dynamic relationship between two ambitious women that will change the city forever.



Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani released a statement, saying, “Our partnership with Netflix marks a new global chapter for Excel Entertainment after 20 eventful years in storytelling. We’re excited with the opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people in India and around the world. We are thrilled to begin this next chapter with Netflix.”

Also read: Avoiding racial stereotypes was most important, says Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige



Monika Shergill, Vice President (Content), Netflix India, said in a statement, “We are excited to join hands with Excel Entertainment, one of India’s path-breaking creative studios. They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time. We are delighted to welcome them to Netflix."