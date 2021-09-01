Disney's working on Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt 'Jungle Cruise' sequel

After the raging success of Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt's 'Jungle Cruise', Disney has already started workin on its sequel.

The film, which is based on a theme park by the same name, had a hybrid release on July 30 in American theatres as well as on Disney +.



As per reports, both Johnson and Blunt will be reprising their respective roles for the second installment. While The Rock played the role of Captain Frank Wolff, Emily Blunt was seen as explorer Dr. Lily Houghton.

It has also been reported that Jaume Collet-Serra will return to direct the sequel, and Michael Green will take on the screenplay duties for a second time.

Check out the trailer of 'Jungle Cruise' here: