Ariana Grande addresses rumours of her collaboration with Kanye West for 'Donda'

Days after Universal Music Group released Kanye West's new album 'Donda', fans are speculating that singer Ariana Grande collaborated with West on the title track.



Over the weekend, West alleged that the record label did not inform the rapper and released the album early. Nevertheless, the album received a massive response from fans and many tried decoding each lyric.



In fact, some of them went ahead and believed that Grande teamed up with West after hearing background vocals in the album`s title track that sounded eerily similar to hers.



Grande, however, cleared the air as she took to Instagram to praise artist Stalone who was the actual background vocalist for West's track. She took to Instagram stories and wrote, "You sound so beautiful @thestalone," followed by three fire heart emojis. Stalone reposted the story and wrote, "Still so humbled and excited. Thank you again, Ari"



Stalone gushed over Ariana`s praise of her vocals and shared further proof that she`s featured on the `Donda` track.

"I love Ari and so grateful that my vocals would even be compared to hers. I`m just blessed to be a part of such an incredible album," the musician`s Twitter message read, alongside a screenshot of the song`s credits that displayed her name.



Stalone is one of the many artists who collaborated with Kanye on `Donda`, which includes The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Jay-Z.



West has also collaborated with some controversial musicians including Chris Brown, Marilyn Manson and DaBaby. West recently received backlash over his collaboration with Manson and DaBaby.



Manson is currently facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, which he has publicly denied. Furthermore, DaBaby stirred controversy in July after making homophobic statements at a music festival. He publicly apologized for his comments in early August.



Ahead of the album`s release, Marilyn and DaBaby appeared at Kanye`s Donda listening event in Chicago on August 28, which only added more fuel to the fire.