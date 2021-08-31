Regina Hall joins Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in Netflix’s ‘Me Time’

Actress Regina Hall has joined Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix comedy ‘Me Time’.

The film will be directed by John Hamburg who is also associated with the project as a writer. Hamburg will also produce through his Particular Pictures along with Kevin Hart and Bryan Smiley for HartBeat Productions.

The film follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Lauren Hennessey will executive produce alongside Mark Moran and Patricia Braga of HartBeat. Joe Gatta will also executive produce.

Regina Hall can currently be seen in Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and can also be seen in her Showtime comedy ‘Black Monday’.