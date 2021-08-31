In a first, Indian CEO declares ‘Netflix and chill holiday’ for staff, gets flooded with employment requests

In what can be termed as a unique incident, a post of a Jaipur-based company’s CEO has gone viral. The post was shared on Instagram by Vervelogic, a Digital Solutions provider.

Several netizens are praising the CEO and several people have also asked for a job in the company.

In the post on the official handle, CEO Abhishek Jain shared a information for employees that the company has declared a holiday for its employees on September 3.

It was done to ensure the employees can watch the premiere of the final season of 'Money Heist', which is scheduled to release on the day.

The CEO called it ‘Netflix and chill holiday’ and told to avoid false leave emails and mass bunks. “Everyone can take a day off and enjoy the show without made-up excuses,” said Jain.

A unique way to 'thank employees', the post seems to have won several hearts and got many praises. It was also flooded with 'how can I apply for a job here?' comments.

It seems to have become a precedent, which others could take note of.