Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning sparked Joe Biden's concerns about artificial intelligence

US President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order outlining new standards and security measures for artificial intelligence (AI). While addressing the growing importance of AI technology, the President referenced a specific cinematic experience as a contributing factor in his decision.

Deputy White House chief of staff Bruce Reed revealed that President Biden's interest in AI was partly fuelled by his viewing of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. In the film, Tom Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt, takes on a menacing AI entity known as the Entity, which wreaks havoc by hijacking and sinking a submarine, resulting in a devastating loss of life. The President's engagement with AI experts over several months led to the drafting of the executive order. During these discussions, President Biden expressed his concerns and interests in AI's capabilities and risks. Mission: Impossible served as an eye-opener for the President, underlining the potential threats posed by advanced AI technology.

The executive order itself, slated for implementation within the next 90 to 365 days, places a strong emphasis on AI safety and security. It is regarded as a comprehensive and far-reaching set of actions to protect Americans from the potential risks of AI systems.

Key provisions of the order include the development of standardised tools and tests for ensuring AI system safety and requiring AI developers to share their safety test results and critical information with the U.S. government. Additionally, the order seeks to establish guidelines for content authentication and watermarking to clearly label AI-generated content, a measure aimed at combating fraudulent and deceptive uses of AI.

AI has also been a bone of contention in this year's Hollywood strikes by writers and actors' unions against big Hollywood studios represented by trade body Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers or AMPTP. While writer's union, WGA or Writer's Guild of America have reached a deal with AMPTP, negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP continue.

As a side note, fans of the Mission: Impossible film series will have to wait until summer 2025 for the sequel to Dead Reckoning Part One. The film's release date has been postponed by a year, and it will adopt a new, yet-to-be-determined title.