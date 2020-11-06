Miley Cyrus says she didn't spend too much time crying over divorce with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus broke a lot of romantics’ hearts with her split from long-term partner Liam Hemsworth back in December 2019. The ‘Midnight Sky’ singer recently opened up about how she dealt with her divorce and all the ‘trauma’ surrounding the news.

Talking on a Scandanavian talk show Skavlan about her secret "tool" to handle the heartbreak, Cyrus said, “I've gone through a lot of trauma and loss in the last couple years. I had a house fire in Malibu, where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently, my grandma who I was super close with, I lost.”

She further added, “In a way, I didn't spend too much time crying over it, and it wasn't because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something, but it was just because it wasn't going to change it. I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise, you just start feeling like you're trapped”

Soon after her divorce, she was seen with Kaitlynn Carter and later dated Cody Simpson for a while before breaking up this year. About her relationships post the split, Miley noted, “I would say that there's a stigma of coldness for a woman who actually, really moves on.”

Despite many emotional turmoils, the singer says that she is still very much in touch with her emotions, however, the intensity has decreased. “I heal through travelling and meeting new people. As you lose one person, another person comes into your life." She also elaborated on her belief that any commitment of "forever" will lead to "disappointment.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus officially separated in August 2019, less than a year after they tied the knot, in an intimate 'at-home' wedding. Hemsworth has since been linked to Australian model Gabriella Brooks, as he and Cyrus now have "completely different" lives.