Meet Kirsten Stewart as Princess Diana: 'Spencer' first look out

The much-awaited first look of ‘Spencer’ starring Kirsten Stewart is finally out as we get a glimpse of actress Kirsten Stewart in the leading role.

Kirsten Stewart is headlining the film as she is set to play the late British Royal who has always managed to stay a trending topic for fans around the world.

The film is directed by Pablo Larraín. The poster comes a week before the biopic is due to premiere at Venice Film Festival.

The Spencer poster reveals a bent down supposedly weeping Princess Diana as she is spotted wearing a white gown with dainty work on it. It looks a lot like the ‘Diaghilev gown Diana Spencer wore on occasions such as a visit to the Royal Opera House and the film premiere of ‘The Living Daylights’. It was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, who also created her wedding dress.

The new poster for "Spencer", the Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart, is incredible. pic.twitter.com/w4ooqpQbfj — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 25, 2021 ×

The film, written by Steven Knight, is said to unfold over a long weekend over the Christmas holidays in 1991 at Sandringham.

It captures the three days in Diana’s life as she decided to end her marriage with Prince Charles. The film also features Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

Meanwhile, the 78th Venice Film Festival opens on Tuesday with Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film, ‘Parallel Mothers’, in which he reunites with Penélope Cruz.

Other films expected in the lineup are Denis Villeneuve’s reimagining of ‘Dune’ starring Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac, Ridley Scott’s 14th-century epic ‘The Last Duel’ with Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, an adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel ‘The Lost Daughter’, starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Paul Mescal.